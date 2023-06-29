MAGA War Room Touts New ‘CatTurd Poll’ Showing Trump’s Lead Over DeSantis

Make America Great Again Inc’s ‘MAGA War Room’ Twitter account touted a new “CatTurd poll” on Thursday which showed former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly beating his rival Ron DeSantis.

“President @realDonaldTrump extends his lead over DeSantis in the latest @catturd2 poll,” wrote the super PAC, attached to a graphic which showed the results of the poll from CatTurd — a pseudonymous, pro-Trump influencer with more than 1.8 million Twitter followers, which describes itself as “the turd you can’t flush” in its bio.

President @realDonaldTrump extends his lead over DeSantis in the latest @catturd2 poll. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EGdAxdttv0 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 29, 2023

“Poll Conducted by @Catturd2 June 28, 2023. 80,818 votes,” the graphic read, next to CatTurd’s bespectacled cat profile picture.

A few hours later, the super PAC made another post with the same poll results.

Ron DeSantis sinks to new low in @catturd2 polling, @realDonaldTrump reaches new high. pic.twitter.com/nBQpk4VzWL — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 29, 2023

“Huge news everybody,” mocked NBC News reporter Ben Collins.

‘Just feeling grateful i was born when i was so that i get to be alive to witness this kind of shit,” reacted The Atlantic‘s Charlie Warzel.

Trump himself previously touted one of CatTurd’s polls in a March post on Truth Social.

“NEW POLL JUST OUT…” he wrote, attached to the results of the CatTurd poll, which showed him at 69% and DeSantis at 24%.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow mocked Trump for sharing the poll in a segment on her show.

“Congratulations, sir! Who among us has not longed for the day in which we can claim victory in the acclaimed @catturd2 presidential poll?” she said, adding, “You know, @catturd2 does really seem to appeal to Trump in a visceral way.”

