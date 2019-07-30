Anything’s possible when there are no lines between politics and entertainment, and Tuesday night Marianne Williamson, presidential candidate, substituted a casual interjection to stand for what Americans believe.

In the 2020 Democratic Debate Tuesday she tried to make her case against corporate money in politics by saying, “I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yada, yada, yada.”

Debate moderator Jake Tapper asked Williamson how she would respond to the issue of gun control. “The issue of gun safety, of course, is the NRA has us in a choke hold, the pharmaceutical companies, the health insurance companies, so do the fossil fuel companies, and so do the defense contractors,” said Williamson. “None of this will change until we either pass a constitutional amendment or pass legislation that establishes public funding for federal campaigns.”

She slammed the politicians surrounding her, though not by name, for taking “tens of thousands and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars” from corporate donors, and that now they think they “have the moral authority to say we’re going to take them on.”

“We are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns. That’s what we need to stand up to. We need to have a constitutional amendment. We need to have legislation to do it, and until we do it, it’s just the same old same old,” concluded Williamson.

The media had a field day with “yada”:

How is Marianne Williamson the most verbally fluent, charismatic, and presidential person on this stage? How? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 31, 2019

really the only good thing i can say about Williamson is that she introduced yada yada yada into the history of debates. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 31, 2019

The one thing you can say about Marianne Williamson is that she is 100% the most qualified candidate on that stage to sell you healing crystals. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 31, 2019

“Yadda yadda yadda” -George’s girlfriend or Marianne Williamson — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 31, 2019

“So many Americans believe yada yada yada.” – Marianne Williamson taking a strong anti-Seinfeld stance — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 31, 2019

Just imagine Marianne Williamson getting crunk off white claw in the oval — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson comes through, doesn’t disappoint, hits me with a “Yadda Yadda Yadda”#DemDebate — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 31, 2019

And @marwilliamson for the win with a Seinfeld reference. Yada Yada Yada. #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 31, 2019

