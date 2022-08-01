Marjorie Taylor Greene Delights at ‘MTG for VP’ Calls at LIV Tournament: ‘Of Course I Would Be Honored’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “amazed” at “MTG for VP” calls at the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. Whether or not she’s on the ticket with Donald Trump, she believes he’ll be walking away victorious in 2024 — for the third time.

“I was amazed,” Greene said about the chants, according to the Washington Examiner. Greene was pictured with Trump and Tucker Carlson at the controversial sporting event. While in attendance, Greene held nothing back in her praise of the former president or the fact that she believes he won the 2020 presidential election, despite no official proof of the widespread fraud Trump continues to claim took place.

“I’m not shy or hesitant about saying I believe he won the election in 2020. I totally believed it was rigged. I believe it was stolen. I objected on Jan. 6, and I would have objected again today and tomorrow if I could. And I think I can confidently say he’ll win a third presidential election in 2024,” she said, adding that Trump is “flat-out” the leader of the Republican Party.

In an interview with Real America’s Voice, Greene said she would “fight for that man,” referring to Trump, and would be honored to be asked to be his running mate. Trump has hinted at a 2024 run but has not officially announced anything.

“I’m so thankful for him and his family, and we all are. I defend him all the time. I swear I would fight for that man because he fought for us, and that’s the kind of president we need back, and if were to ask me [to be vice president], of course, I would be honored,” the congresswoman said.

If Trump does decide to run, he definitely will need a new running mate considering his relationship with his former vice president Mike Pence has soured. The two have endorsed rival candidates in primary battles, and Trump has blasted Pence, saying he didn’t have the “courage” to support his fraudulent election claims while in office.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice

