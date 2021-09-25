Marjorie Taylor Greene Literally Calls Debbie Dingell a Piece of 💩 on Twitter

Following their dust-up on the Capitol steps this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday attacked Rep. Debbie Dingell in a tweet that used the congresswoman’s name as part of a slang insult and an emoji in place of a profanity.

Greene was retweeting her former chief of staff Patrick Parsons when she made the comment. Parsons tweeted that he “quite enjoyed” the confrontation over abortion and that he considers it “necessary” to keep doing things like it.

“Debbie Dingell and her now deceased husband have held her Congressional seat for 66 years in a row, since 1955,” he wrote, referring to former Democrat representative John Dingell, who was succeeded by his wife in 2014. He passed away in January of 2019.

“My former Chief of Staff tells the story far better than most of the media who apparently wants babies slaughtered as much as [Rep. Dingell] does,” wrote Greene in her quote retweet.

“Dingellberry is like one of those annoying little pieces of 💩 that clings on far too long,” she said, doubling up on the very specific type of feces reference before tacking on the awkward apparent punchline, “time to wipe Congress clean!”

My former Chief of Staff tells the story far better than most of the media who apparently wants babies slaughtered as much as @RepDebDingell Dingellberry is like one of those annoying little pieces of 💩that clings on far too long. Time to wipe Congress clean! https://t.co/tzVvLfcBMR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2021

Rep. Dingell has not replied at the time of this posting, but many people on Twitter reacted immediately, including former Harry Reid communications director Jim Manley, who suggested the tweet is a House ethics violation.

Cc: house ethics committee https://t.co/yU14wEIf2Z — jim manley (@jamespmanley) September 25, 2021

We may update this post if there is a response from Dingell’s office.

