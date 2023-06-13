Marjorie Taylor Greene Proclaims, ‘This Is a Communist Country’ After Trump Arraignment: ‘We’ve Been Taken Over’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday by declaring the end of the American republic, which she said has given way to a communist takeover.

The former president was arraigned in federal court in Miami. According to the Department of Justice, Trump illegally retained classified documents and obstructed the government’s attempts to retrieve them. The complaint says the material “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Despite the “extremely damning” evidence in the indictment, Trump supporters say the case is a political hit job. That includes Greene, who shot a video on the Capitol steps Tuesday where she declared the United States done for.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about President Trump today,” she said. “He’s about to be arraigned in Miami. It’s completely wrong. It is such an abuse of our justice system, complete weaponization of government and I’m going to do everything I can to defund Jack Smith’s special counsel.”

She went on to say that because a former leader and current presidential candidate is under indictment in the U.S., that means the country is joining notorious company.

“In foreign countries, we always watch the news where the government in charge will arrest one of their political enemies,” she continued. “And that’s been shocking to Americans for years. But now it’s happening in our own country.”

Greene did not mention that several developed and democratic nations have indicted leaders and former leaders, including France, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, and South Korea. Conversely, in many countries, leaders’ corruption goes unchecked.

“Today, President Trump is being arraigned on 37 charges having to do with documents that he absolutely – by the Presidential Records Act – has the right to possess,” she then claimed.

The National Archives already responded to this false Republican talking point.

“There is no history, practice, or provision in law for presidents to take official records with them when they leave office to sort through, such as for a two-year period as described in some reports,” it said in a statement. “Only during his time in office does a President have the right to go through his records to separate what may be ‘personal records’ of his, from official records within the scope of the Presidential Records Act.”

The congresswoman then said it’s over for America:

But yet, here they are – the Biden administration – arresting, really, their top political opponent and enemy. This is, this is a communist country. We’ve been taken over. It’s not the America that we all thought that we all had. We’re not a free country anymore.

Greene did not explain how the indictment of a former president over the retention of government documents translates into a communist takeover in which the nation’s economy is centrally planned.

Watch above via Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

