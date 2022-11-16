Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Baseless Arizona Voter Fraud Claim, Says She’s ‘Very Excited’ to Serve on House Oversight Committee

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told right-wing media this week that she believes Kari Lake, who lost her election for governor of Arizona, was the legitimate winner and that she’s “very excited to serve on Oversight” in the next Congress.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network on Tuesday night, Greene was asked about the elections in Arizona, which saw the Democrats sweep the statewide races.

“When it comes to Arizona. So even I’m not exactly sure where I stand. But what do you think about the midterms and, yeah. Just let me know,” Greene was asked.

“I think that’s a great question, Liz, and I’m really glad you asked it. As far as the house, I feel it’s a success because we’re taking back the majority,” Greene responded, adding:

But for Arizona, I think it’s an absolute disaster and an embarrassment on the world stage. Kari Lake should be governor of Arizona. I truly believe there’s election fraud there. It should never be election month. It should be Election Day.

Notably, the Republican Party did well in Arizona in Congressional races while Lake and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters lost independent and moderate Republican voters.

Greene also boasted this week that she intends to serve on the House Oversight Committee.

While speaking with Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Greene was asked if GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy, who she supported in his bid for House speaker, will follow through on investigations that Republicans have promised their base.

“He has said publicly that we are going to do all of these investigations into everything you just named,” Greene replied.

“We are definitely doing these investigations and he’s allowing the chairmen of the committees to run it,” Greene added, concluding:

I’m very excited to serve on Oversight. That’s the committee I’ve asked for and no one has told me no about anything. I am going to be pursuing many things and I’m thrilled to be able to do that.

