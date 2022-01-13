Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) baselessly blamed Anthony Fauci for being entirely “responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have so many serious problems and we can point them all at one man. That is Dr. Fauci,” said Greene on the Thursday episode of former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“Dr. Fauci is responsible for all of this. He created the gain-of-function. He gave it to China. They created the bioweapon, which is Covid-19, and it broke the world,” she claimed.

“But our government and anyone that goes along with this and doesn’t fire Fauci, investigate him, prosecute him and hold him accountable is failing the American people.”

this Marjorie Taylor Greene rant on Steve Bannon’s show is insane but it also highlights where Trumpers are at these days with their Covid conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/0fLBphhpN3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2022

Although there is apparent evidence that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci leads, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, there is no proof that Fauci created the virus, which some believe originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Watch above.

