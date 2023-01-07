Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to implore a Republican colleague on Friday night to get him to back Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker by giving him a phone with “DT” on the line.

There’s a good chance that stands for Donald Trump in this case, as the former president was reportedly lobbying lawmakers on McCarthy’s behalf on Friday.

On Friday, the House convened to vote for speaker for the 14th time. Earlier in the day, McCarthy was optimistic, telling the media he had the necessary votes to become the leader of the lower chamber.

Those hopes were dashed – albeit briefly – when McCarthy failed on the 14th ballot. Ultimately, the House elected McCarthy speaker on the next vote.

During 14th vote, Matt Rosendale (R-MT) voted for Jim Jordan (R-OH). As the roll was being called, Al Drago of Bloomberg photographed Greene holding her phone and extending her arm toward Rosendale, as if to urge him to take the call. in the photo, it shows Greene on the line with “DT.”

Both Trump and Greene backed McCarthy for the speakership.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, holds her smart phone with former US President Donald Trump on the line, as Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican from Montana, waves it off during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber on Friday.#SpeakerVote pic.twitter.com/VWvOGfXd9Q — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) January 7, 2023

Rosendale is seen waving her off.

On the 15th roll call, the remaining holdouts voted “Present.” Such a vote does not count as a ballot cast for speaker, thus it lowered the threshold to reach a majority.

Katherine Faulders of ABC News reported that Trump phoned at least two of the holdouts, including Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

