Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues.

Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) posted a video this week revealing he’s been giving them out. The Republican claimed the pins are “triggering” liberals and he’s got plenty more to give away.

“If I missed you on the House floor, please stop by my office,” he said.

Swalwell responded to the tweet by asking, “why is it so small?”

Why is it so small? https://t.co/h9ObzcfIlf — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 3, 2023

That winking insult was not missed by Twitter users, although Swalwell made some effort to hide the balls after the fact.

Many replies from the right brought up the same topic that Rep. Greene referenced in her quote retweet.

“Questions only Fang Fang can answer,” she wrote, referencing Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy and the main reason Republicans recently removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell’s critics have raised a number of concerns about a relationship Swalwell maintained with a suspected spy for China. A December 2020 report from Axios revealed a number of California politicians were targeted by a suspected Chinese spy named Fang. Intelligence officials said she was involved in Swalwell’s 2014 campaign.

Swalwell has not answered a number of questions about Fang and the details of their relationship, but he claimed this week he was guilty of no wrongdoing and fully cooperated with the FBI.

Critics like Greene aren’t buying it though. In another tweet, the congresswoman used the suspected surveillance balloon from China found in Montana to also take a shot at Swalwell.

“Chinese spy balloon,” she wrote, turning the China balloon into a Valentine’s Day message to Swalwell. The Democrat responded by simply mentioning Greene’s own controversies, including remarks that earned her accusations of being anti-Semitics.

I got three words for you: Jewish Space Lasers. https://t.co/bfsw81cM0f — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 4, 2023

“I got three words for you: Jewish Space Lasers,” he wrote back.

Swalwell’s online bravado in the dunk wars is somewhat offset by his recent and repeated assertions that he fears his Republican colleagues in the House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com