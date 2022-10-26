Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows Revenge on Companies That Stopped Donating to GOP Election Deniers: ‘Not Going to Be Forgotten’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hasn’t forgotten that some corporations halted donations to Republican lawmakers who didn’t vote to certify the 2020 presidential election.

After that contest, then-President Donald Trump spent weeks lying about the election being stolen from him. Predictably, many of his supporters believed the claim. Some of them arrived in Washington, D.C. for what initially began as a protest on Jan. 6, 2021. On that day, members of Congress convened to certify the election.

Ultimately, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and delayed the process by several hours. A majority of House Republicans and a handful of GOP senators voted not to certify Joe Biden as the winner.

In response, several corporations announced they would cease donating to those lawmakers who refused to certify. Some of those companies have since reneged on that pledge.

Greene was one of the lawmakers who voted not to certify. She has been a staunch ally of Trump and an election denier.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s show on Wednesday, Greene put the aforementioned companies on blast.

“Do corporations have anything to fear from a populist House?” Bannon asked, referring to the possibility Republicans will retake the chamber in the midterm elections.

“Well, let’s just put it like this,” she replied. “You know what they did after Jan. 6, Steve? They stopped donating. All the lobbyists, all the big corporations stopped to a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues that they used to donate to. They said, ‘Oh, no. We can’t support you because of the big lie’ or whatever they want to call it. So, I want you to know – and this is something they should all know – that’s not going to be forgotten by a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues because that was really ridiculous and wrong.”

Greene then pledged “investigations” into said companies.

