‘Maybe They Should Have Offered Something Harder!’ MSNBC Reporter Roasts DeSantis for Turnout Of ‘Barely More Than Two Dozen’ At $1 Beer Campaign Event

MSNBC reporter Jonathan Allen roasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for an extremely low turnout at a discounted $1 beer fundraiser in New Hampshire.

Anchor Ana Cabrera quoted Allen’s article for NBC News that laid out the scenario.

“Jonathan, in fact, you have this new reporting on potential problems for DeSantis in new Hampshire, writing about an event that had very low turnout. And I quote it here, ‘For $1, New Hampshire voters were invited to drink beer with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday in Concord. But barely more than two dozen people showed up.’ John, what’s going on here? Is he just not the kind of guy people want to have a beer with?” Cabrera asked.

“Maybe they should have offered something harder, Ana…Maybe half a bottle of liquor or something,” Allen quipped. He continued,

I think what happened here, and what we saw in the reporting of that story, was that the tickets were originally $50, they were slashed to a dollar, which is basically a nominal fee — effectively meant to be free. About two dozen people showed up. Last night DeSantis was at a house party, I’m told about 35 people showed up to that. So, he spent four days in New Hampshire, he had a couple of good events with slightly larger crowds, but maybe he met 2- or 300 people over the course of four days, which is wasted campaign time at this point in a presidential primary. It also says this comes on the back end of a two-day bus tour of Iowa, where we saw images and recordings of DeSantis struggling to talk with voters, to connect with them, asking a child at one point about the sugar content of his Icee.

Political analyst Susan Del Percio went next level when she added, “Well, I think you could look at that event in New Hampshire and say, well, his event fell flat. And, you know, maybe the beer was, too.”

