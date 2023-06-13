Miami’s Republican Mayor Heckled By Trump Supporters Outside of Courthouse

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) received a less-than-warm welcome outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will be processed on Tuesday on a 37-criminal count federal indictment.

“We’ve got a swamp monster!” and “We got a deep state mayor!” yelled protestors gathered outside the courthouse, while other loud heckling was inaudible. USA Today reported on the colorful crowd gathered in Miami, writing, “A man in a prison costume, another in Uncle Sam’s garb, and another as a circus barker vied for attention.” Authorities have been prepared for possible violence surrounding Trump’s appearance as rhetoric from right-wing leaders and online chatter has raised concerns.

“We’ve got a swamp monster, folks!” — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) is berated by Trump supporters as he arrives outside the courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned. pic.twitter.com/aTqVBTEPiI — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

Mayor Suarez spoke to Fox News’s Griff Jenkins during his visit to the courthouse and explained why he was there.

“Mr. Mayor, what you doing out here?” Jenkins asked.

NEW: Miami’s Mayor @FrancisSuarez outside the courthouse – no announcement on political future today he says… @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/TQDTFU7plx — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 13, 2023

“I’m out here just making sure everything is peaceful. Everything seems to be well organized and orderly,” Suarez replied, adding:

I’m just checking things out and making sure that everything is okay. And it seems to me so we’ve made some significant preparations. So obviously, we’re prepared for any possibility. And we’re hopeful that today, you know, goes off without any any any issues. Any announcements on your political future? Not today. Today’s about keeping my city safe. Thank you.

Suarez has been discussed as a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

