Michael Moore Says He Won’t Accept ‘Privileges of Full Citizenship’ Over Roe v. Wade: ‘I Will Not Shut Up About This’

In a Fourth of July “declaration” posted to Substack, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said he cannot “in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of ‘full citizenship,'” primarily because of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Moore named other trending issues that have “upset” his tranquility” though he did not specify how or if he’d be renouncing some of these “privileges” he receives from “full citizenship.” What he did promise is that he has no intention of leaving the U.S. and he’s going to be in the running for worst dinner guest ever.

Until women’s rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution (now that the required 38 states have passed the Equal Rights Amendment), I will not shut up about this. If you invite me to dinner that’s all I’m gonna talk about. Have me over to your party and it’s going to be, ‘Dobbs, Dobbs, and more Dobbs!’ And I won’t stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female.

Moore also promised to be part of a “massive” Get Out the Vote drive across the country, only supporting candidates who “will vote to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land; make gerrymandering and voter suppression illegal; eliminate the filibuster; upgrade Obamacare to Universal Health Care for All; pass strong gun control laws; and end the police executions and racist incarcerations of Black citizens.”

In an episode of his podcast Rumble last month, Moore said he supports a full repeal of the Second Amendment.

Another vague promise from the new declaration is the Canadian Bacon director’s intention to start a “national strike.”

I will help lead a national strike, in whatever form it needs to take, and if we want to see immediate change, watch what happens when we shut down even 10% of the country. POOF! goes Wall Street! Hit ‘em where it counts.

“This I do declare,” Moore ended his column with. Earlier in the declaration, Moore said the country is “threatened by white supremacy.”

“I refuse to live in a country threatened by white supremacy — and I’m not leaving,” he wrote. “So we‘ve got a problem.”

