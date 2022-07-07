Former Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has gotten attention recently for turning on his former boss vis a vis Jan. 6. But he does not believe all conservatives who have had similar awakenings are acting in good faith.

In an interview with Kasie Hunt on CNN Wednesday, Mulvaney trashed Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — accusing her of having an axe to grind, and saying flatly he does not believe her on matters related to the Capitol riot. Mulvaney said that the testimony from Republicans resonates with him far more than the words of the Wyoming representative.

“I don’t think anybody should be afraid to watch these hearings and make up their own minds as to what’s happening,” Mulvaney said. “I don’t believe anything that Liz Cheney says about the situation. I don’t believe anything Bennie Thompson says. They’re hopelessly biased. But I do believe Republicans when they put their hand on the Bible and say, ‘look, this happened, this might constitute a crime.'”

Hunt followed up by asking Mulvaney specifically about Cheney.

“You don’t believe anything Liz Cheney says when clearly she played a key role in convincing Cassidy Hutchinson to testify?” Hunt said. “You don’t think that she’s taking a noble role in the Republican party?”

“I know when I’m seeing political BS from people,” Mulvaney replied. “I know when I’m seeing show boating.”

On the subject of political BS, Mulvaney famously admitted to a White House quid pro quo with Ukraine — acknowledging that the Trump administration withheld aid in exchange for politically-motivated investigations. He also authored a piece for the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 7, 2020 titled “If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully.”

Watch above, via CNN.

