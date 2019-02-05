Mike Huckabee: Hard to Fathom Why Democrats ‘Think There Is Something Holy About Killing Babies’

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee went after Democrats who voted against Senator Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which provides protections for any babies born after attempted abortion procedures, on Monday night.

“It’s hard for me even to fathom why they think that there is something holy about killing babies and especially late-term abortion.,” Huckabee told Fox & Friends. “Why they would defend that and celebrate it is beyond any decent, civilized American who believes that every human being has intrinsic worth and value,”

“What are you going to do go to the neonatal unit this one is worth keeping and this one isn’t,” he asked. “‘This is a disposable child but this one we decide to keep’. That’s not the mark of the kind of people we are as a country.”

Huckabee said he hoped the bill would go to the Senate floor for a vote so the American people can see who is for infanticide and who isn’t.

“If you do, we all need to know it because you have no place legislating for the rest of country,” he said.

The National Review reported Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) was the only one to oppose the unanimous consent, that was asked by Sasse, and then immediately left the floor.

Watch above, via Fox News.

