Mike Pence Tells Doubtful Tucker Carlson That January 6 WAS a ‘Riot’: ‘Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers… It Infuriated Me’

Former vice president Mike Pence minced no words in his description of January 6th during a conversation with Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.

“I have to ask you since you were a witness to and in some unintentional way a participant in one of the most widely covered events in American history, January 6: What was that? Do you think that was an insurrection,” Carlson asked Pence.

Pence took a quick detour to thank the summit’s hosts — much to Carlson’s amusement — before addressing the question.

“Now as to that day, let me just say: All I know for sure, having lived through it at the Capitol, is that it was a tragic day,” said Pence before continuing:

I’ve never used the word insurrection, Tucker, over the last two years. But it was a riot that took place at the Capitol that day. I saw firsthand where they evacuated us down to the loading dock below the Senate chamber, police officers that as the day wore on were streaming through, 150 law enforcement officers that were assaulted. Obviously the tragic loss of life, ransacking the Capitol that occurred.

Pence went on to note that he did his “duty” that day by certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

After Carlson inquired about what Pence was referring to regarding the “loss of life,” Pence replied that “Obviously Ashli Babbitt would come to mind immediately.”

When Carlson interjected to ask what Pence made of Babbitt’s death after being shot by a Capitol police officer, Pence responded “I just think it was a tragic moment, without question” before adding:

But I have to tell you that seeing people assaulting law enforcement officers, smashing windows, breaking into the Capitol Building — it infuriated me. And it’s very likely that the restraint that was shown by law enforcement officers saved lives that day.

Pence went on to argue that it’s “important” to hold those responsible for the events of the January 6 Capitol riot accountable and to say the same of those responsible for the riots that occurred across the country after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

For his former employer, Fox News, Carlson served as the face of the documentary Patriot Purge, which sought to recast the events of January 6 as a l false flag event meant to serve as a pretext for the persecution of conservatives. He’s also promoted the conspiracy theory that two-time Trump voter Ray Epps, a participant in the Capitol riot, was a federal agent seeking to instigate the riot.

Epps is suing Fox News for defamation as a result of Carlson’s statements

Watch above via Blaze Media.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com