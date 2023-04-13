Mike Pence Tells Fox News, ‘I Just Trust Republican Primary Voters’ to Choose Someone Other Than Trump in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes Republican primary voters will defy current polling and nominate someone other than Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Appearing on Thursday’s installment of The Story on Fox News, Pence was asked about polls showing Trump leading the nascent Republican field. The former veep is reportedly considering a challenge to Trump for the nomination.

“So, when the former president announced that he was gonna get in the race, you said then that you believed that the American voter would have better choices than him,” host Martha MacCallum noted. “This is the latest polling. Donald Trump at 54%, Desantis at 24. You at 6%, and on down the line here. What do you think about the fact that his numbers are so strong right now, sir?”

Pence responded by dinging President Joe Biden and saying it’s too early to speculate about the nominee, despite Trump’s strong numbers.

“Look, it’s early in this process,” he said. “I do think we’ll have better choices. I think nobody could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 other than Donald Trump. But I think come 2024, our party will choose the right standard bearer to meet this moment, to strengthen America at home and abroad. And my family and I continue to reflect on what role we might play in that. And I promise to keep you informed of any decisions we make.”

MacCallum asked Pence if Trump’s legal troubles – including his indictment in Manhattan – will affect the former president’s prospects.

“Do you think that his legal challenges should or will disqualify him from running in 2024?” she asked.

“I think [it] is a great disservice to the country,” Pence said of the prosecution of Trump in New York on charges of falsifying business records. “But look, at the end of the day, I’d rather we leave these decisions to voters. Let’s bring the American people the truth, let’s talk about the record, let’s talk about a vision for the future. But I just trust Republican primary voters, I trust the American people to choose the right leadership for America. They’ve done it again and again. I’m confident we’ll do it again in 2024.”

Watch above via Fox News.

