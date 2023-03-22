Milk War! Congressman Rails Against ‘Fraudulent Products’ Soy and Almond in House Floor Screed: ‘Our Students Deserve Better’

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) wants to protect the nation’s school children from the evils of soy and almond milk, which he calls “fraudulent products” that are far inferior to the kind that comes from cows.

Joyce: The whole milk that cannot be replicated by inadequate imitations that are found in plants and in nuts. Our students deserve better than these fraudulent products and we cannot allow almonds or soy to be passed off as dairy pic.twitter.com/hW4xsSPKlw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2023

“Our students deserve better than these fraudulent products and we cannot allow almonds or soy to be passed off as dairy,” the Pennsylvania Republican argued on the House floor Wednesday.

The milk war of semantics took center stage this year after the Food and Drug Administration proposed that soy, almond, and other plant-based products can henceforth be known as “milk,” even though no animals were involved in the process.

Dairy farmers have long called for the FDA to allow only animal-based products to be labeled as actual milk.

Joyce sought to bolster the dairy industry by demanding “that whole milk is once again in every school cafeteria.”

He called for passage of legislation “like the Dairy Pride Act and the Whole Milk For Healthy Kids Act that will support families, support the growth of students, and support our dairy farmers.”

Pennsylvania is second only to Wisconsin for having the largest number of dairy farms in the nation, according to the Center For Dairy Excellence.

The milk wars are sure to come to a boil as the FDA prepares to draft its final guidance on the matter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com