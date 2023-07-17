Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Compares Clarence Thomas to Pro-Slavery Slave and Villain in ‘Django Unchained’

Minnesota attorney general and former deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee Keith Ellison made a stunning comparison between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the pro-slavery slave played by Samuel L. Jackson in 2012’s Django Unchained at the tail end of last week.

“Well, Clarence Thomas, anybody who’s watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas,” argued Ellison in an interview with The Michigan Chronicle’s Andre Ash.

In the film, Stephen is the slave and henchman of the movie’s primary antagonist who rats out the titular character, mourns his own master’s death, and delights in sending him off to be worked to death in a mining camp.

Ellison continued:

Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests regardless of who they’re gonna hurt. He’s like ‘I’m looking out for me, and I don’t care nothing about you. But I’m on the Supreme Court so it’s my job to look out for you.’ So he’s abdicating his responsibility. He has abdicated it a long time ago. When he got in office, he was this way, he’s this way now, maybe he’s worse now. So Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached. Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no basis in the job that he’s in. And it’s a lesson to us as African-Americans. What is the lesson? Well, we all thought ‘Well, he’s a black man raised in the deep south. He knows what racism, segregation is. He knows what affirmative action is. He’s gonna come around one day.’ Understand that it’s not a matter of pigment. It’s not what’s on your skin, it’s what’s in your mind.

Thomas was born and grew up in the Jim Crow South and was the the first black student to integrate a Georgia boarding school. He served as chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before being nominated to the serve on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and later the Supreme Court.

He has often been the target of race-based attacks from progressives, who have called him an “Uncle Tom,” and argued that he is not really black.

