Mitch McConnell: Shutting Down Government is ‘Not a Sensible Thing to Do’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Fox News that climate change is “certainly happening” and should be addressed.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier questioned McConnell for bringing a vote on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s Green New Deal to the floor, asking how that was different from “show votes” the senator has decried in the past.

“How was that not a show vote?” Baier asked.

“Well it was,” McConnell conceded, but he argued it was worth exposing which Democrats were in favor of the “job killing proposal.”

“Do you think Congress should do anything to fight climate change?” Baier asked.

“Yeah, I believe that climate change is certainly happening,” McConnell replied. “I think it ought to be addressed by technology, and not by having the government shut down our economy and cause us to lose an incredible amount of jobs.”

Last month, McConnell said he believes in man-made climate change, but argued agains the Green New Deal as a solution.

Baier also asked if another government shutdown should be expected for fall 2019, as just a few months ago President Donald Trump led the U.S. to its longest shutdown in history. McConnell replied: “No.”

“Why?” Baier asked.

“Because it’s not a sensible thing to do,” McConnell said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com