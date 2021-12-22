Mitch McConnell to Fox News: I Don’t Expect Joe Manchin to Become a Republican

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and speculation on his political future have dominated headlines in recent days after he delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better bill, the centerpiece of his legislative agenda.

After announcing he would be a “no” vote on the $1.7 trillion proposal, Manchin came under fire from the left-wing of his own party and has been greeted with offers to join the Republican Party – including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McConnell, who leads the Senate Republicans, spoke to Fox News on Wednesday about the prospects of Manchin joining his ranks and, while boasting of the offer, poured cold water on the prospect of it actually happening.

McConnell explained to Sandra Smith the dynamics at play. “I suggested a good solution to his problem would be to come across the aisle and join us,” he said, “where he would be treated with respect.”

“You recall the White House called him a liar on Sunday,” McConnell explained further why he thinks Manchin should cross the aisle. “He would find himself in agreement with the party he was caucusing with most of the time.”

Smith asked McConnell, “What is keeping him from coming over?”

“You would have to ask him. This is a conversation we have had with him over the years,” McConnell responded.

“He is in a very red state. A very Republican state. He is trying to exist in today’s Democratic Party, which is very hard. The Democratic Party today is the party of Bernie Sanders. They want to turn America into a socialist country. No wonder Joe Manchin is uncomfortable on the democratic side of the aisle. I think – for example, he’s the last pro-life Democrat in the Senate.”

Smith then asked McConnell if he offered any “conditions” when pitching Manchin to come over to join the Republicans.

McConnell then changed tone a bit, noting, “Well look, He’s never really indicated he is willing to do it. I don’t want to misrepresent his position. He’s been a lifelong Democrat.”

Smith interjected, “Important to say. It’s grabbing a lot of headlines.”

“He’s been a lifelong Democrat,” McConnell repeated. “I don’t expect this to happen. But if it did, it would be a positive thing for him and the country because we still have moderates on the Republican side of the aisle.”

