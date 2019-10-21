After referring to former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden as “honorable” men during an interview with Axios published Sunday, 2012 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) refused to describe President Donald Trump in the same way.

After Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked, “Is Barack Obama an honorable man?” Romney replied, “I believe he is an honorable man, yes. A good family man, and he made a lot of mistakes, most presidents do.”

Asking the same about Biden, Romney responded, “You know, I don’t know Joe Biden terribly well, but from everything I’ve seen and the interactions I’ve had with him, he seems to be a man of honor.”

Finally, after asking, “Is President Trump an honorable man?” Romney remarked, “I knew where you were going, but I’m not going to let you catch me in a corner. He has elements, I’m sure, of honor in his life, and there’s things that I think are not honorable.”

“I mention that because of the payment to a porn star, sexual relations outside of marriage,” Romney continued. “Look, I’m one of those who believes we have a responsibility to be honorable and faithful to our wives, and the president made a failing in that regard.”

