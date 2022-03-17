Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) released a new campaign ad proudly touting his endorsement by former President Donald Trump…who just so happens to be reconsidering that very endorsement.

The congressman’s ad showcases the speech he gave at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, the preceding event before Trump’s supporters violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overthrow the 2020 election. The video also takes aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Brooks’ primary rival, Katie Britt.

“On January 6th, I proudly stood with President Trump in the fight against voter fraud,” Brooks declares. “I’m running for the Senate because I’m tired of debt junkie, weak-kneed, open border RINOs who sell out our conservative values. That’s why President Trump endorses me and Mitch McConnell opposes us.”

The timing of this spot in which Brooks sides with Trump’s false claims that the election was fraudulent is curious — given the endorsement he just touted might be about to go up in smoke.

Just yesterday, The Washington Examiner released an interview with Trump in which the ex-president called Brooks “disappointing.” Trump explained that his displeasure stems from a rally he and Brooks had together in together in August, where Brooks urged the crowd to focus on future elections instead of the one Trump lost.

“I’m disappointed that he gave an inarticulate answer, and I’ll have to find out what he means,” said Trump. “If it meant what he sounded like, I would have no problem changing [my endorsement] because when you endorse somebody, you endorse somebody based on principle. If he changed that principle, I would have no problem doing that.”

Watch above, via Mo Brooks’ YouTube channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com