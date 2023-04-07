MSNBC Airs Receipts of Clarence Thomas Saying He Prefers ‘RV Parks’ Amid Revelation He Traveled on Billionaire’s Largesse

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is in hot water for accepting expensive trips and gifts from a billionaire Republican donor. To hear Thomas tell it, however, he’s just a regular guy who likes to do regular things:

I don’t have any problem going to Europe, but I prefer the United States and prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States. I prefer going across the rural areas. I prefer the R.V. parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There is something normal to me about it I come from regular stock and I prefer that. I prefer being around that.

That clip is from a 2020 documentary on Thomas’ life, which was first flagged by ProPublica. It left MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace guffawing.

“You’ll understand why we’re laughing. That was Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a man of the people who loves Walmart parking lots, at least that is what he would have you believe,” Wallace said.

“Just the existence of that clip contradicts that. It is from a 2020 documentary about his life called, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words, and it was financed by a super yacht-owning dude named Harlan Crow who, according to some extraordinary new reporting in ProPublica – who has blown open something people have been reporting for years now – has gifted Justice Thomas a lavish lifestyle, including vacations over the course of their friendship. Vacations that he accepted and never disclosed.”

According to ProPublica, “The undisclosed gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the Supreme Court.”

Thomas issued a statement Friday saying, in part, that he was not required to report the gifts and “personal hospitality” he received from his friend of 25 years.

