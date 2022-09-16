MSNBC Legal Analyst Praises Special Master in Trump Docs Case: ‘Probably a Better Judge Than the Judge Who Sent the Case Over’

There have been plenty of complaints about the appointment of a special master in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents, but MSNBC legal analyst made “lemonade out of lemons” on Friday and praised the judge appointed to the position.

“He was on the FISA court, which is the most important national security court that the federal judiciary has, so he knows a lot about executive privilege,” Cynthia Alksne said about Judge Raymond Dearie.

Dearie was appointed by Judge Aileen Cannon to the special master position, for which Drearie will be reviewing various documents taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property after the execution of a search warrant by the FBI. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The special master request was approved on Thursday by Cannon.

“The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” the judge wrote about the decision.

Alksne told Jose Diaz-Balart that Dearie has a “reputation as a solid judge” and he’s “what this case needs.”

The legal analyst and former federal prosecutor made clear she does not agree that a special master is necessary, but praised Dearie as “probably a better judge than the judge who sent the case over in the first place.”

Trump said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt this week that he doesn’t believe he will be indicted, but if he is there could be “big problems.”

“I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC

