MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Laments Biden Is ‘Super-Old’ And ‘Keeps Forgetting Words’ But Argues He’s Still Better Than Trump

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan admitted in a tweet that Joe Biden was “super-old” and “keeps forgetting words” after the president confused India with China, and Ukraine with Iraq this week. But, Hasan suggested that Biden was still preferable to likely GOP candidate Donald Trump.

“I mean, is it great that the Democratic president running for re-election is super-old and keeps forgetting words? No,” Hasan tweeted. “Is his likely opponent a twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president who called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ and suggested we fire nukes to block hurricanes? Yes.”

Wednesday, Biden said, “[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq” — the second time in two days he mixed up the countries. And earlier in the week, Biden called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “My new best friend, the prime minister of China.”

Hasan continued in a follow-up tweet, “I mean, we have a two party system sadly and if the choice is between Biden’s memory, competence, intellect, and honesty… and Trump’s, then I think it’s pretty clear where most Americans stand. It’s not a hard choice. Not a great choice. But still not a hard choice.”

Some political pundits have suggested Biden step aside and let a younger candidate take on the GOP, since Biden would serve in the White House until he’s 86 if he wins the 2024 presidential election. Others, including many critics, have argued that a vote for Biden is a vote for “president” Kamala Harris, suggesting Biden could die in office.

According to a new NBC poll, 68% of the 1,000 people polled had “some concerns” about Biden’s mental fitness, while 55% had “major concerns.” Biden’s current approval rating is a paltry 43%, yet the president continues to lead Trump by a small margin.

