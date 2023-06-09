MTG Whips Up GOP Crowd After Trump Indictment: ‘They Don’t Want You to Ever Win Elections Again’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA.), an ally of former president Donald Trump, told a Republican crowd that Trump’s indictment was an indication that Democrats are trying to ensure that the GOP will “never win elections again.”

Greene posted a snippet of her appearance in a tweet that referred to the 37 charges against Trump as “phony,” citing supposedly ignored, alleged evidence against President Joe Biden. She used the indictment to rile up the crowd, stating:

“You should be outraged. … But let me tell you something: it’s going to get worse. It is not going to get better. It’s going to get worse because they are going to continue. They don’t want you to ever win elections again. They do not want you to ever be able to pick who you want to live in the White House and run this country, or hold any other political office. They don’t want you in charge. They want to be in charge.”

Greene shared the clip on her Twitter account.

Joe Biden shouldn't just be impeached, he should be handcuffed and hauled out of the White House for his crimes. It's no coincidence that the Department of Injustice came out with phony charges against President Trump the same day @GOPoversight reviewed damning evidence against… pic.twitter.com/cHaxSQ6PkR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 9, 2023

When the indictment was unsealed, Greene called the 37 counts “election interference.”

She also appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle last night pushing the theory that the charges came down the same day as a distraction away from the Biden story and calling the Trump indictment a “hoax.”

Watch the clip above, via Twitter.

