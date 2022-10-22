My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Brags About Badge, Herschel Walker Style, Ahead of Trump Rally: ‘I’m Semi-Official’

Herschel Walker isn’t the only conservative with a badge to flash around. My Pillow founder Mike Lindell bragged about his own honorary badge at Donald Trump’s Robstown, Texas rally on Saturday.

In a clip flagged by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, Lindell can be seen speaking to fellow Trump supporters, encouraging them to note vote by mail. He also claimed the involvement of “sheriffs and judges” are going to “bring this country back,” suggesting at one point voters contact “local sheriffs” if they have trouble when voting.

“Encourage everyone you know to vote the day of the election, not before. Very important everybody. The media’s all over attacking me for telling you all that. If you get a mail-in vote or whatever, mail-in ballot, just bring it with you to make sure if they tell you, ‘oh, you already voted,’ say, no I didn’t and you go to your local sheriff,” Lindell said at the rally, which was live-streamed by Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Mike Lindell shows up at the Trump rally in TX, and promptly proceeds to undermine Ronna McDaniel’s deprogramming tour this week by telling people not to vote early. He then shows off his honorary Sheriff’s badge, which is now apparently a thing now with MAGA. pic.twitter.com/zHyqFPDvDe — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 22, 2022

The staunch Trump supporter and 2020 election denier also noted “sheriffs and judges” will bring the country “back” during the midterms, then pointed to a badge on his suit and said, “they just gave me a little badge.”

Lindell joked that he is “semi-official.”

Lindell’s remarks follow Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting scolded at a debate after pulling out an honorary badge after he was accused by opponent Raphael Warnock of having faked being law enforcement. Walker was never actually part of law enforcement.

