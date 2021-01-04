MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says He’s ’90 to 95 Percent’ Likely to Run for Governor of Minnesota

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he is probably going to run for governor of Minnesota in 2022.

As an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, Lindell has been publicly flirting for months with the possibility of running for office. The Star Tribune conducted an assessment of Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) political vulnerability in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and they include a report on Lindell saying he is “90 to 95 percent” likely to enter the race.

“He said he would make a decision on 2022 ‘once we know Donald Trump is our president’ and added that he doesn’t feel pressure to announce anytime soon ‘because people know who I am.'”

Ever since the 2020 election ended, Lindell has gone all in with the false claim that Trump actually defeated President-Elect Joe Biden, and that the election was “stolen” by mass fraud. The Tribune reports that Lindell partnered with Trump’s pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn to investigate alleged fraud, and he “poured more than $1 million of his own money” into legal attempts by the president’s allies to dispute the results.

“I think I would bring common sense and unity,” Lindell said of his possible run for governor. “It’s a business, where you run things like a business. I look at problems and solutions and what it’s going to manifest into.”

