Nancy Pelosi Mocks Concern Over Biden’s Age By Noting He’s Younger Than Her: ‘He’s a Kid to Me!’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) noted that 80-year-old Joe Biden was younger than her in an effort to downplay the extent to which the president’s age might hamper his reelection campaign.

Asked by Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski what she “made of the criticism that he’s too old to have a second term,” Pelosi argued that Biden should use his age to his advantage.

“I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge that he brings to the job,” began the 83-year-old Pelosi. She continued:

Actually, the leader on the other side is not no much younger — I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean –he’s not that much younger. So I don’t think- Age is a relative thing, it is. And I think this president, our country is very well-served by his leadership. Again, his leadership, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot. He really- His first two years in office, and I take some credit for that in terms of congressional Democrats having the courage to go out there and vote for some of these things which were being mischaracterized by the other side that, it was record-breaking. And we have more, there’s still more work to be done in terms of women in the workplace and the rest. So what we want him to do is unfinished business. I couldn’t be prouder of him, and again, we’re very fortunate that he is in that position. Again, age is relative. I was in L.A. for some Democratic stuff recently and I met with Norman Lear, who’s 100, going on 101, he was telling me some new shows he was involved in, and I was meeting with Frank Gehry, the 90-something architect showing me new buildings he’s building throughout the world. And they were like “80? He’s a kid!” It’s relative. He’s younger than I am so he’s a kid to me as well.

She concluded by calling the age issue “an excuse” and insisting that “we just have to get on with this election, for the children. For the people.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

