Nancy Pelosi Predicts Democrats Win Seats in the House, Just Like She Did in 2010 (They Lost 63 Seats)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continued on Tuesday to make a bold prediction regarding Democrats’ chances of keeping the House majority this November, telling reporters she actually expects to gain seats despite almost all indicators suggesting the opposite.

“Yes, indeed,” Pelosi told Punchbowl news on Tuesday when asked if she really predicts Democrats will win more seats despite inflation, President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, and a whole host of other issues favoring the GOP.

“Seriously. They’re saying this,” Punchbowl news added in its morning newsletter on Wednesday, explaining other top Democrats are joining Pelosi in her optimism.

“We caught up Tuesday with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, all of whom separately made the same prediction,” Punchbowl reported.

“I was just in 12 cities in 12 days. We’re ready. And understand this. Because of the leadership of [DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney], we’re ready,” Pelosi told the outlet.

“So when the Dobbs decision came down, it wasn’t one of those ‘If only we had known.’ No. We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on,” she elaborated, adding:

So we’re ready. Mobilizing on the ground … messaging, raising the money. But the biggest factor of all is not only do we believe, the candidates believe. So for a year, 10 months, eight months, terrific people had put themselves out there believing they could win in those districts.

Punchbowl noted that Pelosi made the same prediction and carried the same cheery optimism through until election day in 2010 when the Democrats not only lost their majority, but were wiped out in a devastating 63-seat shellacking.

The outlet pushed the Speaker on the comparison and asked for her response to critics comparing the 2022 midterm conditions to 2010.

“I don’t know what you mean by that,” Pelosi responded, “Nobody’s told me that.”

