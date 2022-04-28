North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) pulled no punches in hammering his fellow Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in a conversation with Politico’s Burgess Everett published on Thursday.

“He’s got temperament and judgment issues,” Tillis said. “He’s made comments at the worst possible time with respect for president Zelenskyy, called him a thug, now he apparently has this insider trading thing which just needs to be handled like everybody else.

“If there’s no problem there, there won’t be any problem with having transparency in it,” Tillis said, referencing one of Cawthorn’s many recent scandals.

Tillis also slammed the freshman Congressman for not addressing the needs of his constituents.

“His political ambitions exceed his ambitions for his constituents,” Tillis argued. “When he decided he was going to run in another district and he tried to lead people to believe that his district was split, he was leaving behind 80 percent of the people he represented. He made that decision 11 months into his freshman tenure.”

The Senator also slammed Cawthorn for campaigning on the benefits of the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he voted against.

“Don’t go out in western North Carolina and say you brought broadband there when you voted against the very bill he criticized me for to get there,” Tillis said.

Tillis, who has endorsed one of Cawthorn’s primary opponents, concluded by noting that the rest of the North Carolina delegation spends much of their time discussing Cawthorn:

I want a delegation that works together, I don’t want a delegation that gets together — minus one — and talks about the challenges that member is causing

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com