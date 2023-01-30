‘NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR’: Trump Lashes Out Following News Stormy Daniels Case Going To Grand Jury

Donald Trump once again denied having an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels just as Manhattan prosecutors presented a case on an alleged hush money payment from the former president to Daniels.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is presenting evidence in the case this week, according to the New York Times. Trump is accused of paying off Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, but he’s denied an affair ever happened.

On Truth Social, the former president not only blasted Bragg, but also decided to once again insult the looks of Daniels, the successful pornographic actress who has had some not-so-kind things to say about what Trump’s like behind closed doors.

Trump wrote:

With murders and violent crime surging like never before in New York City, the Radical Left Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, just leaked to the Fake News Media that they are still going after the Stormy ”Horseface” Daniels Bull….!Working closely with the Weaponized Justice Department, this is a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time. They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against “Stormy” in the 9th Circuit – NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!

According to the Times report, prosecutors have sought to interview multiple employees from Trump’s company and Dylan Howard, the former editor of the National Enquirer, which allegedly helped set up the hush money deal.

The Manhattan grand jury is part one piece of a mountain of legal woes Trump is facing, including probes into whether he mishandled classified materials after leaving the White House.

