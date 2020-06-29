Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) called out the “carelessness” of New Jersey residents and their “complete disregard for social distancing” and mask-wearing in a fiery Twitter thread announcing the delay of the state’s re-opening plan.

After its lowest total of new Covid-19 cases in a single day (the state counted 222 cases on June 14), New Jersey’s new case numbers have slowly climbed since. On Monday, Murphy announced the state would halt implementing indoor restaurant seating, which was expected to begin in three days.

“Overcrowding. A complete disregard for social distancing,” Murphy wrote. “Very few, IF ANY, face coverings. The scenes we see in our newspapers and on social media CANNOT CONTINUE.”

“The carelessness of one establishment can completely undo the good work of many others,” Murphy continued.”We will not tolerate outlier bars and restaurants – and, frankly, patrons – who think the rules don’t apply to them. They are the ones who ruin it for everyone else.”

New Jersey has more than 170,000 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of March, including almost 15,000 deaths in the state. The worst outbreaks in the state have been in North Jersey, closest to New York City, one of the early hotspots of coronavirus.

The state loosened restrictions on outdoor dining on June 15, which will remain intact. Murphy will still allow Atlantic City’s casinos to re-open at 25 percent capacity starting Thursday.

