NEW POLL: Majority of Democrats Favor U.S. Moving Toward Socialism and Away From Capitalism

A majority of Democrats favor the country moving towards socialism, according to a new Fox News survey conducted from Oct. 9th to the 12th.

In the poll, participants were asked whether they believe the United States is moving away from capitalism towards socialism. According to the data, 54 percent believe the country is headed toward socialism and only 38 percent disagree. This is a rise from 51 percent and 47 percent in 2012 and 2011, according to past Fox News numbers.

Respondents in the poll were also asked if they favor moving in the direction of socialism. Broken down by party lines, a majority of Democrats say they do, while just about all Republicans do not.

While only 32 percent of respondents overall believe a move towards socialism is a “good thing,” 53 percent of Democrats say it is, according to Fox’s poll. Just over a third of polled Democrats believe such a move is a “bad thing,” while 83 percent of Republicans oppose socialism, and another 14 percent approve.

Among Independents, 24 percent believe transitioning towards socialism and away from capitalism is a “good thing,” while 63 percent see it as bad.

Also broken down by party in Fox News’ polling was the “message” Democrats and Republicans would currently send to the government, with the choices being “lend me a hand” or “leave me alone.” Among Democrats, 69 percent said, “lend me a hand,” while 26 percent responded, “leave me alone.” For Republicans, only 38 percent wanted a hand, and 60 percent were ready to tell the government to get off their backs.

Among respondents overall, 52 percent said they would ask the government to lend them a hand, and 43 percent wanted to be left alone. Fox noted this is a drop from 47 percent of people polled telling the government to “leave me alone” last year.

Fox News’ poll was taken among more than 1200 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2.5 percent.

