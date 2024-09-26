New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Narrowly Beating Trump in Six Swing States

Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly beating former President Donald Trump in six key swing states, according to a new poll conducted by Bloomberg News and Morning Consult.

The poll, which was conducted from September 19 to 25, showed Harris beating Trump in Nevada by 7%.

In Pennsylvania, the poll showed Harris beating Trump by 5%, while in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona, Harris took a 3% lead over the former president.

In North Carolina – which is currently being rocked by news of the disturbing comments Republican candidate for governor Mark Robinson allegedly made on a pornographic forum – the poll showed Harris beating Trump by a margin of 2%.

Trump’s prospects were slightly better in the state of Georgia, where the former president polled neck and neck with Harris at 49%.

The poll also showed Trump’s support over Harris on the issue of the economy gradually slipping.

“Swing-state voters have consistently said the economy is their top priority in this election and have said they trust Trump more to handle that issue — something that had been a stubborn problem for President Joe Biden when he was atop the Democratic ticket,” Bloomberg News reported. “Harris has fared better than Biden on that question, though, and keeps chipping away at Trump’s lead.”

Bloomberg noted that Trump’s advantage on the issue of the economy was just 4% above Harris, “down from 6 points in August.”

“When likely voters were asked who they trust more to handle the cost of everyday goods, it was a virtual tie: Some 47% said Trump, and 46% said Harris,” the news outlet reported.

Trump, however, maintained a significant advantage over Harris when it came to the issue of immigration. Fifty-three percent of voters said they trusted Trump more on immigration, as opposed to just 39% who sided with Harris. That figure was the same as it was in August, but down 1% from July.

While Trump dominated on the issue of immigration, Harris took a massive lead on abortion, with 56% of voters trusting Harris more on the issue and just 32% siding with Trump.

Harris also polled significantly higher than Trump on issues such as housing, social security and Medicare, and democracy, where the vice president maintained leads between 9 and 11%.