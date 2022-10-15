New York Democrat Running Third Party In NY Gets Out the Vote By Making Porn, Claims Experience ‘Influenced’ Campaign

Third-party New York congressional candidate Mike Itkis has one thing his opponents don’t: a porno that voters can check out before casting their ballots. According to the candidate, the 13-minute video posted online is a “conversation piece.”

Itkis is highly unlikely to unseat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in his upcoming race, but he told City & State NY that his participation in a porn film is to highlight the sex positive message of his long shot campaign.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform,” he said. The candidate hopes to make sex work legal.

The video, titled Bucket List Bonanza, features adult performer Nicole Sage and Itkis, who is a registered Democrat, claimed he is not an exhibitionist as the camera work may suggest.

“I’m very much an introvert,” he said, adding later he’s “kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention.”

Itkis’s campaign website describes him as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist.”

Also running in Nalder and Itkis’ race for New York’s 12th congressional district is Republican nominee Mike Zumbluskas, who offered nothing but support to Itkis’ effort to get noticed. Nadler previously had to bitterly battle fellow party member Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) for the party’s nomination after some redistricting.

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” the Republican said. “The media ignores everybody that’s not a Democrat in the city.”

Itkis described filming the porn as “one of the most meaningful experiences” in his life, according to The Hill.

Sage also posted about the video with Itkis on her Instagram account, including a screenshot of the two of them.

