Newt Gingrich Suggests FBI Planted Evidence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the “fake” FBI may have actually “planted” evidence against former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump’s residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI on Monday. The agents searched for classified and presidential documents they believed to have been taken from the White House.

Newt joined Charlie Kirk on his show on Tuesday to discuss the raid, blaming it primarily on the January 6 committee and a corrupt FBI.

“You have a fake committee being covered by the fake news with a fake FBI, uh, which by the way, you’ll notice they didn’t allow anybody on the Trump side into Mar-a-Lago. So we have no idea whether or not they planted evidence,” Newt said.

“Yes, that’s exactly right. And Newt, I have a couple thoughts. Number one, I wish I trusted our law enforcement. You need some form of law enforcement to have a civil society, but I’m right with you. I say, oh, they’re planting evidence,” Kirk replied.

“What is the strategy behind this to raid a home over a national archive dispute? What is their calculus?” Kirk asked.

“Well, first of all, they’ve been building up to this. I mean, if you look at the number of people whose rights they have abused going back before the current head of the FBI, there’s been a consistent pattern of an effort to intimidate Americans,” Newt replied. “And basically to say to us, ‘If you stand up to us, this is what’s gonna happen to you. If we can do this to Trump, imagine what we can do to you.'”

“Second, I think their end game is to get Trump into a jury in Washington, D.C., which is an area where he got 4% of the vote — and preferably in front of an Obama judge and then grind him down,” he added.

Newt then explained that the raid was done out of fear of Trump’s electoral power.

“They’re terrified cause they can see him coming. He’s gonna win in 24. He’s gonna be president again. And this time he’s gonna enter understanding the deep state and enter, understanding how sick it is and enter prepared to fundamentally tear it apart,” Newt said, “Uh, and so they’re all looking at a future in which they’ve gotta find a way to get rid of him or their entire world is gonna die.”

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com