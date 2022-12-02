Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned his party this week to change tactics in confronting the Biden Administration and its agenda as he argued, “Republicans must learn to quit underestimating President Joe Biden.”

In a post on his personal website, Gingrich wrote, “The clarity of winning and losing creates a clarity of analysis about who is doing well and who isn’t.”

“If you apply that simple model to Biden, you realize how well he is doing by his own definition of success,” Gingrich added, offering some rare praise for the president.

“Like most Americans, I do not approve of the job he is doing. Like virtually all conservatives and Republicans, I deeply oppose his policies. They are clearly weakening America and strengthening our enemies. And, again, like most Americans, I oppose the woke policies which are undermining and threatening to destroy popular, unique, shared American culture,” added Gingrich in the blog from Wednesday, throwing in the regular bards as well.

The former speaker added the right-wing “hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms.”

Gingrich, who served as speaker of the House from Jan. 1995 to Jan 1999, continued noting that Republicans “dislike Biden so much, we pettily focus on his speaking difficulties, sometimes strange behavior, clear lapses of memory, and other personal flaws” and have “underestimated” him as a result.

Gingrich then compared Biden’s quiet leadership style to Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, arguing that “While people laughed at them, they were busy achieving their goals and getting their programs implemented.”

The former speaker then went on to laud Biden and the Democrats for turning an “amazingly narrow four-vote majority in the U.S. House and a 50-50 tie in the Senate and turned it into trillions of dollars in spending – and a series of radical bills.”

Gingrich concluded by praising the Democrats’ historic midterm election results, calling anything but a “repudiation” and while he did not offer any specific solutions for how the GOP can do better in 2024, he insisted the party must start strategizing now. “We need to rethink from the ground up how we are going to Defeat Big Government Socialism – including almost inevitable second-time Democrat Presidential Nominee Biden,” Gingrich concluded.

