Nikki Haley Declares That ‘Heads Need to Roll’ Over Durham Report: ‘Anybody That Touched It Or Had A Part In It Needs to Be Fired’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is calling for heads to roll at the FBI after the release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the origins of the investigation into ties between Donald Trump and the Russian Government on Monday.

In an appearance on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, Haley said that the missteps discussed in the Durham Report are the kind of thing that “happens in a third world country.”

Haley continued:

That doesn’t happen in America, I fought those things at the United Nations. I mean, to see what happened is unthinkable. Heads need to roll over this. Anybody that touched it or had a part in it needs to be fired and every one of their senior managers needs to be fired. The FBI has lost complete credibility when it comes to this and they’ve got a lot of fixing to do to get the trust back of the American people.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations went on to argue that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and President Joe Biden all need to speak out on the report’s findings.

“Democrats need to answer for this too because this is not about Republicans or Democrats. This shouldn’t happen to any American as we go forward,” submitted Haley.

Durham’s report found that the FBI moved forward with its investigation into Trump despite “a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was predicated.”

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane [the Trump-Russia investigation] and related intelligence activities,” wrote Durham, “We conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.”

Haley’s old boss turned presidential rival, Trump, reacted to the report on Truth Social:

WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!

