Nikki Haley Endorsed by Top Trump Ally Who Called for ‘Marshall Law’ to Stop the Steal

Former South Carolina governor and United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been characterized as a more traditional, establishment Republican candidate for the presidency.

But on Wednesday, Haley picked up an endorsement from one of Donald Trump‘s most fervent and boisterous allies in Congress.

Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC) was once so entrenched on the Trump Train that he begged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge Trump to invoke “Marshall Law [sic]” to stop Joe Biden from being inaugurated, calling it their “LAST HOPE” to save the country. Yet while Norman still believes it to be “a pivotal point in our nation,” he evidently no longer sees an American Messiah in Trump.

“While the Republican candidates, values, and messages have done very well here in South Carolina, that hasn’t been the case everywhere across our great nation,” declared Norman on Twitter. “It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!”

This is probably no surprise for many of you. I’m thrilled to be in Charleston this morning to throw my support behind Nikki Haley for President in 2024!(1/3)https://t.co/3T8afcDZko — Ralph Norman (@RalphNorman) February 15, 2023

Norman said he he would join Haley in Charleston for her first campaign event later on Wednesday. His endorsement provides an early boost to Haley’s fledgling campaign and also signals that Trump — the only other declared candidate to date — might be a weaker frontrunner for the nomination than previously thought.

Two years ago, Norman was calling for an overthrow of the constitutional order to keep Trump in power. Now, he’s pontificating that it’s time Trump called it quits on his political career.

“The Republican Party has entered a season of change,” Norman told Fox News Digital. “Most of the Republicans I know are now looking for new leadership with a new vision at the top of the ticket.”

