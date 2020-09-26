The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the organization that helps fundraise to elect Republicans to the United States Senate, posted a fundraising tweet in the moments after Amy Coney Barrett‘s nomination to the Supreme Court that immediately drew harshly critical reactions for attempting to co-opt Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s legacy.

Barrett’s nomination to the nation’s highest court was announced shortly after 5:00 pm ET Saturday by President Donald Trump before an audience in the Rose Garden. Barrett recognized Ginsburg’s legacy in her comments, giving credit to the late Justice who passed away on September 18 at the age of 87 after multiple bouts of cancer, giving Trump his third vacancy on the Supreme Court.

“Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me,” said Barrett, calling Ginsburg “a woman of enormous talent” with an impressive legal career, as well as noting her “warm and rich friendship” with late Justice Antonin Scalia, her ideological opposite but dear friend.

The NRSC’s tweet offered no such grace. At 5:07 pm ET, and then again at 5:12 pm ET, the organization posted tweets promoting a T-shirt featuring a “limited edition” T-shirt with Barrett shown wearing a crown and the slogan “Notorious A.C.B.” Clicking the link goes to an NRSC fundraising website, which offers the shirt for any donation of $25 or more.

🚨 LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump just nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. Show your support with a Notorious ACB shirt today: https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

“Notorious RBG” was, of course, a nickname bestowed upon Ginsburg for both her fiery dissents and after video footage of the octogenarian’s impressive workout routine went viral.

Reaction to the NRSC tweets was swift and brutal, with some noting that Ginsburg was lying in state just yesterday — the first woman and the first Jewish person in American history to be honored in that way — and had not yet been laid to rest.

Gonna need a new word to replace “offensive” because “offensive” doesn’t capture the actual offensiveness of this. — person woman DAN camera tv (@DaytimeDan) September 26, 2020

This is unbelievably gross — it is soulcraft and it is moral (@mermaidavenues) September 26, 2020

Hey man, why not a big “Cancer-Free!” sticker too? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 26, 2020

You’re revolting. This is so disrespectful. — Erin (@go4erin) September 26, 2020

Wow. This is so distasteful. — Benj Haisch (@benjhaisch) September 26, 2020

Wow. Ruth Bader Ginsburg hasn’t even been buried yet. — Bleeding Heartland (@LauraRBelin) September 26, 2020

Ghoulish and unoriginal, the hallmarks of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/RUYYNPIeCv — Darby Schnarfus (@tokenliberal) September 26, 2020

Trumpism distilled. Republicans already have icons (like John McCain) who can’t lionize anymore bc Trump says so, so now it’s an exercise in Owning The Libs by stealing something of theirs to slap it onto someone who – no offense intended – hasn’t earned the status yet. Sad. https://t.co/lQvXPIi81R — Judge Jessica🧂 (@jessicashortall) September 26, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]