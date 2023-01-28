Obama Condemns ‘Vicious, Unjustified Beating’ of Tyre Nichols By Police

Former President Barack Obama reacted to footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police preceding his death by calling it a “vicious” and “unjustified” action on the parts of the former officers.

Body camera footage from a traffic stop earlier this month involving Nichols was released this week, causing massive outrage from both conservatives and liberals. The five officers were fired and are facing charges for the murder of Nichols.

In a joint statement with Michelle Obama, the former president said America has a long way to go to reform policing.

“The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the Obamas wrote, including a black and white image of Nichols.

Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change. To learn more about how communities can reimagine public safety to prevent both crime and injustice, go to https://t.co/I39Nsel4vs. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 28, 2023

Nichols died days after his run-in with police. A confrontation reportedly occurred that caused Nichols to run after he was pulled over for alleged reckless driving. Body camera footage showed officers taking turns beating Nichols while giving him commands to show his hands. Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones reacted to the video by breaking down how the officers broke almost all basic protocol and were “out of control.” He reported over the weekend that other officers he’s spoken to have been “horrified” by the video.

Officials said Nichols reported he had a shortness of breath after his confrontation with police and an ambulance was called. A number of protests broke out over the weekend after the release of the video.

