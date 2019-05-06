Obstruction Letter from 300+ Fmr Federal Prosecutors Ignites Political Twitter: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’

A letter from hundreds of former federal prosecutors making the case that President Donald Trump would’ve been charged with obstruction if he weren’t the president quickly dominated the political news cycle today.

This is very significant. I’ve never seen anything like it. https://t.co/5Ji1oNi69k — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 6, 2019

For those who hold the quaint view that the rule of law is fundamental to our democracy, and that no one can be above it, there is this repudiation of Barr’s judgement on obstruction from an army of former federal prosecutors.https://t.co/nuhiLvgyf5 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 6, 2019

Now we don't have to wonder what would happen if Trump weren't president. Barr's non-summary, summary was the work of a master spin doctor who thinks he's the White Press Secretary. Of course, Trump would be prosecuted if he were not President.

https://t.co/Yn3zoWBsOV — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 6, 2019

Thank you 370 former federal prosecutors: Trump would have been charged were he not president, former prosecutors assert! https://t.co/ie1mtX60VE — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 6, 2019

Hundreds of former federal prosecutors say Trump would have been charged with obstruction if he wasn’t president, based on his conduct. Republicans are apparently okay with setting the precedent that the president is above the law. https://t.co/0tohFggQbI — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 6, 2019

370 Former Federal Prosecutors agree. 370. https://t.co/d0gTtKpB6Y — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 6, 2019

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff also weighed in touting the letter:

Mueller decided it wasn’t fair to say if Trump would've been indicted for obstruction if not for DOJ policy prohibiting it. Speaking as a former prosecutor, the case is clear: there's more than enough evidence for charges. Hundreds of prosecutors agree.https://t.co/nlQD4hgCfY — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 6, 2019

George Conway, frequent Trump critic and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, shared the letter on Twitter and said, “This important letter is worth reading in its entirety.”

This important letter is worth reading in its entirety:https://t.co/QOG4fR03Ly pic.twitter.com/hchG0oLgNS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 6, 2019

Nope. But every one a patriot. https://t.co/rbJUsdjisF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 6, 2019

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com