Obstruction Letter from 300+ Fmr Federal Prosecutors Ignites Political Twitter: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’

By Josh FeldmanMay 6th, 2019, 3:05 pm

A letter from hundreds of former federal prosecutors making the case that President Donald Trump would’ve been charged with obstruction if he weren’t the president quickly dominated the political news cycle today.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff also weighed in touting the letter:

George Conway, frequent Trump critic and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, shared the letter on Twitter and said, “This important letter is worth reading in its entirety.”

