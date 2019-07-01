comScore

Ocasio-Cortez Claims Border Police Are Forcing Women to Drink From Toilets After Trip to CBP Facility

By Ken MeyerJul 1st, 2019, 4:16 pm

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claims she saw detained migrants living in horrendous conditions during her visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, TX.

“Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me,” Ocasio-Cortez told her Twitter followers. “Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to make more accusations about the conditions migrants at the border are forced to live with.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets refer in part to a report from ProPublica about a secret Facebook group in which current and former Border Patrol agents shared sexist and xenophobic memes about immigrants. The report also describes offensive content the group shared with reference to Ocasio-Cortez.

From ProPublica:

Perhaps the most disturbing posts target Ocasio-Cortez. One includes a photo illustration of her engaged in oral sex at an immigrant detention center. Text accompanying the image reads, “Lucky Illegal Immigrant Glory Hole Special Starring AOC.”

Another is a photo illustration of a smiling President Donald Trump forcing Ocasio-Cortez’s head toward his crotch. The agent who posted the image commented: “That’s right bitches. The masses have spoken and today democracy won.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), who also toured the facility with Ocasio-Cortez, corroborated her colleague’s claim in a video posted to Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: