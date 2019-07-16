JUST IN: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells @SerenaMarsh Senate Majority Leader is “complicit in advancing racism in America” for not criticizing Trump. “When you tell American citizens to go back to their country … that has everything to do with race” https://t.co/5YIpd4Iv6d pic.twitter.com/TqK8I8hWwJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 16, 2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked Republicans today for not doing more to speak out against the “classic line of white supremacy” thrown out by President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez told ABC’s Serena Marshall that the attack on herself and her fellow minority congresswomen clearly has “everything to do with race.”

“They have targeted four congresswomen of color who are American citizens with a classic line of white supremacy,” she added. “They’re trying to pivot and they’re trying to excuse it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faced questions earlier about the tweets, and Ocasio-Cortez said following his remarks, “The Majority Leader is complicit in advancing racism in America if he doesn’t have the backbone to speak out against the most basic, basic line.”

“If these members go on the record condoning the president telling women of color to go back to their own country, I invite them to, because we will win the 2020 election and we will take this country back, because we believe in fighting for every American,” she added.

You can watch above, via ABC News.

