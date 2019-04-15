Ocasio-Cortez: Reducing Financial, Military Aid to Israel Is ‘On the Table’ After Netanyahu’s Reelection

During her interview with Skullduggery, a podcast for Yahoo News, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the reelection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows how he is a Trump-like, authoritarian figure and reducing financial aid is “on the table.”

“I think these are part of conversations that we’re having in our caucus, but I think what we’re really seeing is the ascent of authoritarianism across the world. I think Netanyahu is a Trump-like figure and I think that we, you know, there are so many ways to approach this issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Would you be in favor of reducing military or economic aid to Israel,” Daniel Klaidman, Editor in Chief for Yahoo News, asked.

“I mean, I think it’s on the table, I certainly think it’s on the table,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “I think it’s something that can be discussed.”

The freshman Congresswoman added she hopes to be in a supporting role for this issue because she thinks “we need to expand what those policy conversations are.”

Watch above, via Yahoo News.

