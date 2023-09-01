‘Oh Come On, Scott!’ Walsh and Jennings Argue Whether McConnell Is Fit to Serve After Multiple Freeze-Ups

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and CNN commentator Scott Jennings argued about the mental fitness of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after the senator froze up this week.

While speaking to reporters in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell entered a catatonic state after being asked whether he will run for reelection in 2026. It was his second such episode in a little over a month.

Jennings, who has been an adviser to the 81-year-old McConnell, insisted the lawmaker is fit to continue serving as the leader of his party in the Senate. Walsh disagreed.

“He’s been there way too long and he’s too darn old,” Walsh said. “But the problem here is transparency. I appreciate what Scott said, and I know Scott knows Mitch McConnell pretty well. But we don’t know a darn thing about what’s wrong with him.”

Jennings scoffed at Walsh’s remark.

“Well, I mean, Joe, I guess, has been living under a rock,” he responded. “We do know what’s going on with Senator McConnell. He had a concussion earlier this year, and these symptoms and these issues are consistent with recovery from a concussion. So, it’s pretty well known. He took a few weeks off to begin that recovery process and he’s been at work all summer. So, it’s just not true that we don’t know what’s going on with Mitch McConnell.”

Jennings then criticized an editorial from the conservative National Review that called on McConnell to step aside.

“I’m an avid follower of National Review, he continued. “I know not many Republicans are these days, and I know Rich [Lowery] has to run a publication that competes for clicks and whatnot on the internet, but I thought he was way off base–”

“Oh, come on, Scott!” Walsh interjected. “Come on, Scott. As a former member of Congress, some of these people who are there, they feel like they’re entitled to be there as long as they want. When you’re a United States senator or a member of the House and there’s something wrong with you physically, you have an obligation to be open and transparent with the voters.”

Jennings pushed back.

“The idea that anyone feels entitled to be there – well, he is entitled to be there because he got elected by the people of Kentucky,” he replied. “And then he got elected by his colleagues. So, you know, he won elections and that’s why he’s in his seat. He’s not entitled to it. No one’s entitled to it. But we seem to forget he did handily win the election in 2020 and handily win election to Senate Republican leader just last year. So, the idea he was placed there or has ownership of it is just also not true.”

“He’s not entitled to be there if he can’t do his job,” Walsh responded. “And if he can’t tell his constituents what’s wrong with him, that’s a problem.”

Watch above via CNN.

