Reports out this week that outgoing President Donald Trump has turned on just about everyone, including outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, were the subject of a discussion between Alex Witt and former Trump insider Omarosa Manigault Newman on MSNBC on Saturday.

Axios reported this week that both Pence and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows have been under fire from any angry and lashing out Trump. Witt introduced the story, along with articles from other media including the New York Times (A President Unhappy, Unleashed and Unpredictable) and The Guardian (The Trump White House has entered its final stage: complete meltdown), and brought Omarosa in to ask her about what it’s like when Trump is losing.

“You know, I really feel bad for those who are left,” said Omarosa, “Because the reality is, is Donald’s going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself.

“Certainly Vice President Pence is going to be on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath, and it’s erratic, it’s intense, and at many times it makes absolutely no sense,” she said.

Witt asked what that looks like, and whether he does it in front of staff or in private in the Oval office or what.

“Well if he calls you into the Oval Office, first of all you’re intimidated by being in the space because you know that that’s where Donald Trump is his most unhinged,” said Omarosa. She added that “He probably sat there and made a case to Vice President Pence, and the more Pence pushes back, the louder Donald gets, the crazier he gets with his request, and then when he gets mad he just kicks you out and quits speaking with you.”

She also said that this is the first time Trump “has not been able to buy his way out of a situation, lie his way out of a situation, manipulate himself out of the situation.”

When Witt asked whether this is an act or if he genuinely believes that he really won, Omarosa said it’s a “psychotic break.”

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode,” she said. “I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be President come January.”

She said that the way he’s making his case now reminds her of “The Apprentice”, and that he is trying to “produce a moment” that will change the outcome. “But this is not ‘The Apprentice’, this is not a reality show,” she said. “The American people need true leadership, not a reality TV host, which Donald Trump is reverting to.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

