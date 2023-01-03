OUCH: Watch George Santos Maintain Awkward Silence as Reporters Grill Him Over Campaign Lies On His First Day

George Santos got a taste of what his time in Congress will be like when he arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of the vote for Speaker of the House.

Santos remained awkwardly silent as he made his way to his office and multiple reporters inquired about whether he’ll serve a full term, how his constituents can trust him, and whether he thinks he’s qualified to serve in the new Congress. Santos won his congressional election in New York, but is facing backlash and calls for his resignation from both Democrats and fellow Republicans for seemingly fabricating a majority of his background, from his education to his work history.

ABC News reporter Lalee Ibssa was one of multiple reporters to catch Santos on Tuesday. The Republican ignored Ibssa’s repeated questions while making his way through the halls, occasionally distracting himself with his phone. Santos is wearing a backpack in the video where he offers zero answers.

Santos did tell Ibssa that he will be voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, refusing to join the handful of Republicans who are opposing McCarthy in the leadership position.

CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane also reported on Tuesday that Santos avoided entering his office after seeing a number of reporters and cameras gathered and waiting for him.

“Rep-elect Santos will *eventually* have to go to his office,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Rep-elect Santos can’t simply ‘lay low’ and avoid the media once he works on Capitol Hill. Might work elsewhere. Not here.”

Per pool report, embattled Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) just approached his new office in Longworth House Office Bldg, where press and cameras have gathered, then turned around and went the other direction upon seeing press — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

Rep-elect Santos can't simply "lay low" and avoid the media once he works on Capitol Hill Might work elsewhere. Not here — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

MacFarlane reported Santos walked into a dead end at one point while trying to put some distance between himself and reporters, which forced the congressman-elected to turn around at one point.

Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) walked into a dead end in the basement of the Longworth House Office Bldg while speeding ahead of the press corps. Then had to turn around pic.twitter.com/TC61V33LvX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

Santos is facing other troubles too as Brazilian authorities are reopening a criminal fraud case into the Republican, the original case stemming from 2008.

